Thursday: Demonstration for sovereignty in Jerusalem

The Right increases pressure on Netanyahu to apply sovereignty before the elections and will hold a demonstration in front of his residence.

The Yesha Council, together with the Sovereignty Now organization and other organizations, will convene this Thursday in front of the Prime Minister's Residence to demonstrate support for applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

The rally will begin at 7 pm, in Paris Square in the capital.

The Yesha Council said, "This is a historic hour, in which the possibility of applying sovereignty seems closer than ever. It is an integral part of the Yesha Council's actions in recent years for the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley."

The Sovereignty Now organization added, "We call on the Prime Minister: You brought historic achievements in the Trump Declaration. Now these achievements must be realized on the ground. Be strong and of good courage - start now with the application of sovereignty, we are behind you."