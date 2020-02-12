Ayelet Shaked rules out joining Blue and White government

Yamina party won't break from right-wing bloc, says Shaked. 'Let me make this clear: we won't joint a government led by Gantz.'

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) vowed Wednesday that her party will remain part of the right-wing bloc, and will not support a government headed by the Blue and White party.

Speaking with Galei Tzahal Wednesday morning, Shaked rejected claims by Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir that Yamina is planning to split from the rightist bloc and join a coalition government led by Blue and White chief Benny Gantz.

“Let me be clear: we will not join a government led by Gantz.”

Shaked also responded to hints by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that he appointed Yamina chief Naftali Bennett as Defense Minister only to ensure that he did not break from the right-wing bloc and support Gantz.

“The Likud likes it when Religious Zionism is small and weak. It isn’t comfortable for Netanyahu that we’re pushing for sovereignty.”

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett also ruled out the possibility of joining a government led by Gantz, reportedly saying in closed-door meetings that would not help Blue and White form a government.

“I’m a right-winger, period” said Bennett, according to a report by Israel Hayom. “I’m not a centrist, I’m not half-rightist. The Blue and White party’s entire worldview comes from [MK] Ofer Shelach, who influences Yair Lapid, who influences Blue and White. Cooperation of that sort is bound to fail. It isn’t something that can last.”

“I won’t be used to remove Netanyahu from power, to remove him from political life – which could lead to anything. It won’t happen.”