Bennett: Zero chance we'll join Gantz-led government

Yamina chairman vows to back Netanyahu. 'Even if they promise me to retain Defense Ministry, I won't help remove Netanyahu from office.'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has ruled out the possibility of supporting a government led by Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, according to a report by Israel Hayom.

The report cited officials close to the Defense Minister, who said that Bennett had vowed to back Prime Minister Netanyahu after the coming election.

“I’m a right-winger, period” said Bennett. “I’m not a centrist, I’m not half-rightist. The Blue and White party’s entire worldview comes from [MK] Ofer Shelach, who influences Yair Lapid, who influences Blue and White. Cooperation of that sort is bound to fail. It isn’t something that can last.”

Bennett also predicted that backing Gantz would make it impossible for him in the future to lead the right-wing bloc, and said he would turn down offers to join a Gantz-led government even if he was promised to retain the Defense Ministry portfolio.

“I won’t be used to remove Netanyahu from power, to remove him from political life – which could lead to anything. It won’t happen.”

The Defense Minister also reportedly expressed optimism that Israel will not be forced into a fourth election, hinting at possible defectors from the left-wing camp. “I believe that if we’re just three or four MKs short of a majority, we’ll be able to peel off a few partners from the other side.”