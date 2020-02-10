Guo Wengui claims true coronavirus numbers are far higher than what China has been admitting.

Staff at funeral parlor wear protective suits to protect against the coronavirus in Wuhan

Guo Wengui, a Chinese billionaire and one of China's richest people, told the American Voice that the true numbers of those affected by the new coronavirus are much higher than what the Chinese government has been publishing.

According to Guo, Tencet's website shows much higher numbers than the official numbers provided by the Chinese government: Over 50,000 people dead, cremated in over 49 fires, with 1,200 bodies burned every day for the past two-and-a-half weeks.

"There are over a million and a half people infected, and the authorities are hiding the truth from you," Guo said in the interview.

Officially, the number of people dead from the coronavirus is just 910, with 908 of those in China itself, and the number of people infected is 40,614, for approximately a 1 in 45 mortality rate.

Last week, Dr. Li Wenliang, who in December brought the coronavirus to the attention of the international medical community, died of the virus.