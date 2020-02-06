Doctor who warned about Coronavirus dies

Dr. Li Wenliang, who first brought Coronavirus outbreak to attention of medical community, succumbs to the disease he warned about.

Dr. Li Wenliang, the doctor who first warned of the dangers of the Coronavirus outbreak succumbed to the disease, Chinese media reported Thursday.

Dr. Li, who worked at Wuhan Central Hospital, sent a message to other medical professionals warning of the dangers of the disease on December 30, 2019. He warned of several patients who had developed symptoms reminiscent of the SARS virus and advised his fellow doctors to wear protective clothing such as face masks to avoid catching the virus.

Four days later Chinese police summoned him to the Public Security Bureau where he was forced to sign a letter in which he was accused of "making false comments" that had "severely disturbed the social order."

In January, Dr. Li reported that he had begun coughing. He later developed a fever and had to be hospitalized. He was diagnosed with the Coronavirus on January 30.

Over 28,000 people been diagnosed with the Coronavirus since the outbreak began in December 2019. More than 560 people have died from the disease.