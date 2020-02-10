Hamas unfazed by Netanyahu's threats

Gaza terrorist organizations claim that Israeli warnings of a military response in Gaza are "empty threats".

The terrorist organizations in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, on Sunday dismissed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's threats regarding the possibility of a broad military campaign in Gaza in response to the ongoing rocket and incendiary balloon attacks.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said, “I want to make it clear: We will not accept any aggression from Gaza. Only a few weeks ago, we targeted the senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, and I suggest that both Islamic Jihad and Hamas refresh their memories.”

“I will not go into detail about all of our actions and plans for the media, but we are prepared to take devastating action against the terrorist organizations in Gaza. Our actions are very strong and they have not yet ended, to put it mildly,” he added.

In response, Hamas said in a statement that Netanyahu's words reflect "a vain attempt to terrorize the Palestinian people and cover the crises affecting Israel and the crimes it is committing in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem."

In addition, Hamas accused the Palestinian Authority of being responsible for Netanyahu's threats.

The Islamic Jihad stated that Netanyahu's words were said "within Israel's terrorism and aggression policy against the Palestinian people, their land and their holy places."

The organization stressed that the Palestinian people have a right to "defend themselves against Israeli aggression, annexation, siege and plans of Judaization."

Netanyahu’s warning followed the increase in attacks by Gaza terrorists on southern Israel in recent weeks.

On Sunday, a rocket fired from Gaza landed in an open area of the Shaar Hanegev region. No physical injuries or damage were reported.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned that “the irresponsible conduct of Hamas leaders is bringing us closer to deadly action against them.”

“We will not announce when or where,” Bennett noted, adding, “The action will be very different from those that preceded it - no one will be immune.”