DM Bennett: “The action will be very different from those that preceded it - no one will be immune.”

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett held a situational assessment in the Gaza Division this morning, with the participation of the Head of Southern Command Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Gaza Division Commander Brigadier General Eliezer Toledano, and representatives of COGAT, Shin Bet and the National Security Council.

"I have just finished assessing the situation in the Gaza Division. The State of Israel does not want a war with Hamas in Gaza, but we have a commitment to the security of southern residents,” Bennett said after the meeting.

“The irresponsible conduct of Hamas leaders is bringing us closer to deadly action against them.

“We will not announce when or where,” Bennett noted, adding, “The action will be very different from those that preceded it - no one will be immune.”

“Hamas faces a choice: To choose life and economic prosperity, or to choose terror and pay an unbearable price.

“Their actions will determine the outcome.”