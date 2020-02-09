Abbas planning 'diplomatic intifada' against Trump peace plan

PA chairman to present alternative peace plan in speech at the UN this week.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas is planning a "diplomatic intifada" against US President Trump's “Deal of the Century”, Channel 13 News reported on Saturday.

Abbas is making his way to New York where he will speak at the UN and is expected to present an alternative peace plan based on the pre-1967 borders, and point out the parts of the Trump plan that, in his mind, contradict international law.

Abbas’ moves are backed by the Arab League, which rejected the Trump plan at a conference last week.

In addition, according to Channel 13 News, an emergency meeting in Jordan was held on Saturday of heads of parliaments in the Arab League. During the conference, the head of the Kuwaiti parliament threw a copy of the US plan into the trash and said, "Its proper place is in the dustbin of history."

PA officials said this past week that Abbas is planning to push for a UN Security Council resolution condemning Trump's peace proposals during his visit to New York. The resolution will almost certainly be vetoed by the US.

On Tuesday it was reported that Tunisia and Indonesia were circulating a draft UN Security Council resolution condemning an Israeli plan to annex communities in Judea and Samaria.

Meanwhile, according to Channel 13, Palestinian Ara lawyers are expected to file lawsuits against Israel in the International Court of Justice in The Hague in the coming weeks, supported by lawyers from around the world.

The PA joined the court in 2015 and has since filed a series of legal complaints with it against Israel.