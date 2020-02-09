Bennett urges PM: 'Apply sovereignty, or we'll have a Palestinian terror state'

Defense Min. Bennett urges immediate vote on sovereignty, says 'there'll never be a better time' to do it.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) on Saturday evening called on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to immediately bring the issue of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria for a government vote.

"There will never be a better time to apply sovereignty in our land," Bennett said. "I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to bring the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria for an immediate vote in the government."

"Prime Minister [Netanyahu], we stand with you! Without sovereignty, we will have a Palestinian terror state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Earlier Saturday evening, Netanyahu told participants at a Likud conference in Maaleh Adumim that "without Judea and Samaria, our existence is in danger."

"Without our homeland, we have no existence, we are left hanging - we have no past, we have no future," he said. "This is our identity and our legacy, and our future is here. Therefore, our enemies are trying to uproot us from the heart of our homeland. They will not succeed. We are here, and we will always remain here."

He emphasized that the left's rhetoric claims that Israel must relinquish control of Judea and Samaria, and "that if we give these lands to our enemies, they will do us a favor and make peace with our existence."

"They said 'land for peace' and we received 'land for terror' - buses exploding, restaurants exploding, hotels exploding."