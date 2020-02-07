British PM tells Netanyahu he supports US peace efforts

British PM Boris Johnson tells PM Netanyahu he supports for US efforts for peace but also underlines importance of two-state solution.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, in a conversation with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reiterated his support for US efforts for peace between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

According to a statement from Johnson’s office, he discussed with Netanyahu “the United States’ proposals for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

“He also underlined the UK’s longstanding view on the importance of a two state solution, with Jerusalem as the shared capital of both sides, and our opposition to the unilateral annexation of territory,” added the statement.

“The leaders agreed that we should continue to strengthen our bilateral relationship following the UK’s departure from the EU, including in areas such as trade.”

After the US unveiled its “Deal of the Century” last week, Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab responded and said, “This is clearly a serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort.”

"A peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians that leads to peaceful coexistence could unlock the potential of the entire region, and provide both sides with the opportunity for a brighter future,” he added.

Last Friday, however, the British Foreign Office cautioned Israel against applying sovereignty over Judea and Samara in line with Trump’s initiative.

Johnson last week urged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn not to be negative about the US plan.

“I would urge him rather than being so characteristically negative to reach out to his friend, my friend, our friends in the Palestinian Authority, to Mahmoud Abbas – for whom I have the highest respect – and urge him for once to engage, to get talking rather than to leave a political vacuum,” said Johnson after Corbyn called on Johnson to stand up to the US and tell Trump “frankly and candidly that on this you are wrong.”