UK: Trump peace plan a 'serious proposal'

Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes release of Trump's 'Deal of the Century,' calls on Israel, PA to give plan 'genuine consideration.'

Following the release of the US proposals for Middle East peace, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated:

"We welcome the release of the United States’ proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. This is clearly a serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort.

"A peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians that leads to peaceful coexistence could unlock the potential of the entire region, and provide both sides with the opportunity for a brighter future.

"Only the leaders of Israel and the Palestinian territories can determine whether these proposals can meet the needs and aspirations of the people they represent.

"We encourage them to give these plans genuine and fair consideration, and explore whether they might prove a first step on the road back to negotiations."