2 Israelis injured in Istanbul plane accident

Two Israelis were injured on Wednesday in the crash of the Pegasus Airlines Boeing plane which slipped on the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

Both Israelis were transported to local hospitals in the city.

On the plane that took off from Izmir there were 183 passengers, of whom three were killed and another 179 injured to varying degrees and evacuated for treatment in Istanbul hospitals.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the cause of the disaster was the poor weather conditions that caused the plane to slip.