Turkey: Plane overruns runway, breaks in 2

Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul closed after aircraft splits in 2 after failed landing.

A passenger plane overran a runway at Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday. The aircraft has broken in two.

177 passengers and six crew members were aboard the Pegasus Airlines plane at the time of the accident. Many were injured.

The airport has been temporarily closed as emergency teams work to rescue the passengers.

"There has been no loss of life, the injured passengers are being evacuated off the plane to hospitals," Turkish Transportation Minister Cahit Turan stated.