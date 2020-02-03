Kushner to present peace plan to UN Security Council

President Trump's adviser, son-in-law to discuss details of 'Deal of the Century' at closed door meeting with UN Security Council.

The United States has requested a closed door UN Security Council meeting Thursday for President

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Trump, to present the administration's new Mideast peace plan, diplomatic sources told AFP Monday.

He intends to set forth the plan that Washington unveiled last week and to listen to the position of the council's other 14 members, the sources said.

The meeting would take place several days before Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas comes to the United Nations -- he is expected February 11 -- to express opposition to the US plan,