From pleasant weather to a cold and rainy weekend?

Similar to last week, Israelis can expect rainy winter weather over the weekend - despite pleasant weather during the week.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise to slightly higher than seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures.

Light local rains will fall on Thursday night.

Friday morning will see light local rainfall in northern and central Israel. In the evening, the rain will pick up, and there will be isolated thunderstorms. Harsh winds will blow, and there may be haze in southern Israel. Temperatures will drop significantly.

On Friday night, snow will fall on the tops of northern mountains, and possibly on the higher central mountains as well.

Saturday will see intermittent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, as well as hail in northern and central Israel. Harsh winds will blow, and there may be haze in southern Israel. Temperatures will be lower than usual. Snow may fall on the tops of northern and central mountains, and there may be flooding in Israel's eastern streams. The precipitation will lessen gradually during the afternoon hours.