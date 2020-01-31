Rain and flooding expected in Israel over weekend

After a break in the storms, Israel may be in for a stormy weekend.

Friday will see local rainfall in northern and central Israel, as well as isolated thunderstorms. There may be local rainfall in the northern Negev, and Israel's southern and eastern streams may flood. Temperatures will drop slightly, and there will be harsh winds. Towards afternoon, the rains will cease and the winds will become less harsh.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light rainfall in northern and central Israel. During the afternoon hours, the rain will become heavier. Temperatures will remain stable.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and temperatures will rise slightly. There may be light rainfall along the coast.

Monday will see a slight rise in temperatures, and the skies will be cloudy or clear.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose 2.5 centimeters (0.9") and currently stands at 210.30 meters (689.9 feet) below sea level - nine centimeters (3.5") higher than it was on Monday.

Temperatures on Mount Hermon's lower slopes are currently zero degrees Celsius, and there is light snow and harsh winds on the mountain's upper slopes.