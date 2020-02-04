Bennett will request advanced weapons during working meeting with Mark Esper

During working meeting with US Sec. of Defense Esper, DM Bennett is expected to request advanced weapons to combat Iranian entrenchment.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Tueseday morning left for his first working visit in Washington since taking office.

During his visit, Bennett will meet US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and receive official honor at the Pentagon.

The two are expected to discuss regional threats in the Middle East, including Iranian aggression and Iran's attempts to entrench itself in Syria and its goal of acquiring nuclear weapons.

Sources close to Bennett have said that he expects to request a series of advanced weapons necessary to continue the battle against Iranian entrenchment in Syria and Iraq.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz will act in Bennett's stead until his return to Israel.