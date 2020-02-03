DM Naftali Bennett visits Washington to discuss Iran and peace plan

Defense Min. Bennett leaves for Washington, to discuss Iranian aggression and the 'deal of the century.'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett will leave Monday on his first official visit to the US.

During the visit, Bennett will meet US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for the first working meeting since the two took office.

The two will discuss regional threats in the Middle East, including Iranian aggression and Iran's attempts to entrench itself in Syria and its goal of acquiring nuclear weapons.

Bennett will also meet other US officials, including members of Congress and the Senate, and Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer. He will also meet with leaders of the Jewish community, and discuss Israel's security policies and how they are presented by international media.

In addition, Bennett is currently discussing US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" with the US government, and has expressed his opinion regarding the opportunities and risks presented by the plan.