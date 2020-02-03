Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan announces to PM he will lead demonstrations by national camp against him if sovereignty not declared.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan today announced to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that if he does not declare sovereignty over the coming days, settlers and voters from the national camp will hold mass demonstrations against him.

Because of the fear that Netanyahu will wait to apply for sovereignty until after the election contrary to his promises last week, Dagan told him that "despite the extraordinary historical opportunity, the government seems to be dragging its feet.

"You refuse to put on the government agenda the needed historic proposal you made just last week in Washington: Applying sovereignty to Jewish communities and territories in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

"It's time for sovereignty, Mr. Prime Minister, don't blink. Don't stutter. Adhere to your promise. Place on the Cabinet table the proposal for sovereignty. The public in Israel won't forgive anyone who misses this opportunity. If we need to take to the streets with our children and babies, we won't agree to risk our future here. "

Dagan went on to say: "There was no great leader like you in the history of the State of Israel. Please do not abandon the greatest Zionist dream."