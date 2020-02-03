Uganda to open embassy in Jerusalem

PM Netanyahu announces during visit to Uganda that the 2 nations will open embassies in each other's capitals.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced during his visit to Uganda that the country will soon open an embassy in Jerusalem and Israel will reciprocate by opening an embassy in the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

Uganda will be the third country, after the US and Guatemala, to open an embassy in the capital of Israel.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife were welcomed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his wife, Education Minister Janet Museveni, at the Entebbe Presidential Residence.