Idit Silman: 'Bennett is planning major military action in Gaza'

'Response to explosive balloons is same as response to rockets,' Yamina MKs say.

Former MK Idit Silman, who is currently number seven on the Yamina list, on Monday morning said Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) is planning "significant action" in Gaza in response to the rocket attacks and explosive balloons.

"I think that Naftali Bennett is making a very significant change in policy, it's changing completely. We need to remember that Bennett is currently planning action, and it will be a significant action in the near future, in Gaza," she told the Knesset Channel.

"We need to say this and put it on the table. Yes, in Gaza, it's a more significant process and it needs to be organized. We're not planning anything from today to tomorrow. The policy has changed and the response to an explosive balloon is like the response to a rocket.

"Naftali Bennett is building the next big thing."

Earlier on Monday, MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) told Galei Zahal that "since Bennett became Defense Minister, the policies regarding Gaza have changed."

"Today, the IDF responds to every act of terror: The response to balloon explosives is the same as the response to a rocket."