Greenblatt criticizes Abbas: Time for the truth!

Former US Middle East Envoy rips Abbas for criticizing Trump peace plan meant to create better future for Palestinian Arabs.

Former US Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt on Saturday night criticized Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas who rejected the Trump administration’s peace plan in a speech during a meeting of the Arab League in Cairo.

“Pres. Abbas speaks to Arab League/condemns plan intended to create a bright future for Palestinians but no one there speaks about 1 of the biggest problems for Palestinians- Iran-funded terrorists-Hamas/PIJ-who cause much suffering for Palestinians & Israelis. Time for the truth!” tweeted Greenblatt.

In his remarks on Saturday, Abbas commented on US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" and said, "I was surprised by Trump's announcement of the peace deal. The Americans called and told me that Trump wanted to send me the deal so that I could read it. I refused. They tried to get me on the phone with him a few times. I refused.”

"According to the plan, an undivided Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, and Al Aqsa Mosque as well will be divided in terms of days and times for prayer. Regarding Al Aqsa, they wrote 'the Temple Mount.' Meaning one day, they (the Jews - ed.) will pray there, and one day we will,” he added.

Abbas stressed that "I reject the plan outright. I will not go down in history as the one who sold Jerusalem."

Greenblatt, who stepped down from his post in September, was part of the team led by Jared Kushner that was drafting the Middle East peace plan.

Last week he ripped those PA officials who rejected the peace plan before even seeing it.

“So very typical, rejecting something you haven’t seen, unwilling to act rationally/professionally, unrealistic demands that won’t happen, never thinking about Pals and improving lives. What a shame you act in this unprofessional way. Palestinians deserve SO much better!” Greenblatt tweeted.