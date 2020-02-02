Israel to halt cement imports into Gaza

In response to rocket fire, Israel halts cement imports into Gaza cuts 500 entry permits for Gaza merchants.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, announced on Saturday night that Israel would halt the cement imports into the Gaza Strip and would cut 500 entry permits into Israel for Gaza merchants starting Sunday morning and until further notice.

The announcement comes in the wake of the continued rocket and incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza to the territory of the State of Israel.

The decision was made following security consultations and in light of repeated terrorist acts by the Gaza Strip against Israeli citizens in recent weeks, which violate Israeli sovereignty.

On Saturday evening, a rocket was fired from Gaza toward Israeli territory. The rocket exploded in an open area in the Shaar Hanegev regional council. No physical injuries were reported.

On Friday there were three different rocket attacks on the south. Red Color sirens were sounded around 10:40 p.m. in the Eshkol Regional Council, located near the Gaza border.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that one rocket was fired from Gaza towards the area.

Earlier, around 8:20 p.m., sirens were sounded in the city of Sderot and other communities near the Gaza border.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that a rocket was fired from Gaza toward the area and was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

There were no physical injuries but minor damage was reported to homes in Sderot, likely as a result of the interceptors.

On Friday afternoon, three mortar shells were fired from Gaza toward the Eshkol region in southern Israel.

One of the shells was intercepted by the Iron Dome, while the other two exploded in open areas.