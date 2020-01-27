Despite lack of rain, the Kinneret's water level continues to rise

With the Kinneret's water level just over 1.5 meters from upper red line, Israel's Water Authority announces increased pumping rate.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is rising relatively quickly this season, despite the break in rainfall.

Between Sunday morning and Monday morning, the Kinneret rose two centimeters (0.78"), bringing it to 210 meters and 39 centimeters (690.3 feet) below sea level.

The Kinneret's current water level is just 159 centimeters (5.2 feet) from the upper red line which signals that the lake is full, and Israel's Water Authority has already announced that it will double the rate at which water is removed from the northern lake.

At the same time, the Degania Dam was inspected last week, to check whether it would be possible to open the dam if the Kinneret threatened to flood the surrounding towns.

The rains are not expected to return in the coming days, however. Instead, Monday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy, with temperatures rising to seasonal average.

Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures.