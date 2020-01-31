Macron on US peace plan: I believe in two sovereignties

French President casts doubt on whether Trump's peace plan will succeed, says two sides are needed to make peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday cast doubt on whether the peace plan for Israelis and Arabs unveiled by the United States this week would succeed, Reuters reports.

“I believe in two sovereignties,” Macron told Le Figaro newspaper when asked whether he believed in two states, without going into details.

The French President also said he would not present his own peace plan, but hinted that US President Donald Trump’s plan could struggle to get off the ground.

“You need to be two to make peace. You can’t get there with just one side,” he said.

France on Wednesday commented on Trump’s proposal, which has been dubbed the “Deal of the Century”, saying it believed in a "two-state solution" to the Israeli-Arab conflict.

"France welcomes President Trump's efforts and will carefully study the peace plan he presented," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"A two-state solution, in conformity with international law and internationally-agreed parameters is necessary for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East."

France will continue working with the United States and Europe "and all those that can contribute to the achievement of this objective", the statement said.

Macron has said in the past that he is not hanging his hopes on Trump’s peace plan.

Last week, during his visit to the region, Macron met Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirmed his country's support for the peace process in the region on the basis of the two-state solution.