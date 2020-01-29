France insists on 'two-state' solution, vows to 'carefully study' Trump plan

France vows to 'carefully study' Trump peace plan, emphasizes the need for a 'two-state solution' to the Israeli-Arab conflict.

France on Wednesday insisted on a "two-state solution" to the Israeli-Arab conflict, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled a Middle East peace plan Paris said it would "carefully study".

"France welcomes President Trump's efforts and will carefully study the peace plan he presented," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"A two-state solution, in conformity with international law and internationally-agreed parameters is necessary for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East."

France will continue working with the United States and Europe "and all those that can contribute to the achievement of this objective", the statement said.

"It will remain attentive to respecting and taking into account the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians."

Trump on Tuesday promised "a new dawn" in unveiling, side-by-side with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the plan that was angrily rejected as biased by the Palestinian Authority.

The plan allows Israel to annex some 30% of Judea and Samaria immediately - including all Israeli towns in the area - while also creating a pathway to Palestinian statehood, provided the Palestinian Authority adhere to a number of requirements, including disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, ending payments to jailed terrorists and their families, and ending anti-Israel incitement.