Bennett responds to Iranian Foreign Minister's criticism of peace plan

Defense Minister fires back after Mohammad Javad Zarif describes US peace plan as "Highway to Hell".

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday fired back at Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who had criticized the US administration’s “Deal of the Century” aimed at achieving peace between Israel and Palestinian Arabs.

“Could Mandela ever have imagined re-emergence of BANTUSTANS, decades after liberation of South Africa?” tweeted Zarif.

“’Vision for Peace’ looks more like ‘Highway to Hell’. We Muslims need to wake up: The U.S. never was—and can never be—anything resembling an honest broker,” he added before concluding with the hashtag #Unite4Palestine.

Bennett later wrote, “Nothing like morality lessons from a mass-murdering, terror-sponsoring, gay-hanging, student-jailing, activist-torturing, social media-banning theocratic dictatorship.”

Iran was quick to denounce the US peace plan after it was approved on Tuesday, with its Foreign Ministry saying, "The shameful peace plan imposed by America on the Palestinians is the treason of the century and doomed to fail.”

Zarif added on Twitter that the "so-called 'Vision for Peace' is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer", in reference to Trump.

"But it is a nightmare for the region and the world and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree," he added.