Iran: Trump deal is the 'treason of the century'

Iran denounces Trump's peace plan, says it is "doomed to fail".

Iran on Tuesday denounced US President Donald Trump's peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century”, saying it amounted to the "treason of the century".

"The shameful peace plan imposed by America on the Palestinians is the treason of the century and doomed to fail," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif added on Twitter that the "so-called 'Vision for Peace' is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer", in reference to Trump.

"But it is a nightmare for the region and the world and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree," he added.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization, which is Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, said the Middle East peace plan represented an attempt to "wipe out the Palestinian people's rights".

This "shameful move... could not have been made without the complicity and betrayal of a certain number of Arab regimes", the organization was quoted as having said.

Trump unveiled the peace plan earlier on Tuesday in a joint address with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Iran’s stance on the plan is similar to that of the Palestinian Authority (PA) which, as was expected, was quick to reject it.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas stated that the plan would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

Abbas made the statement in Ramallah following a meeting of various factions including Islamist group Hamas, which pledged to "resist the deal in all its forms."