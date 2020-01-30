Red paint found on synagogue in Finland

Speckles and blotches of paint found on facade of synagogue in Turku, 70 miles of Helsinki.

Red paint was found on the facade of a synagogue in Finland in what some fear may have been an anti-Semitic incident, JTA reported on Wednesday.

The speckles and blotches of paint were found on the synagogue of Turku, which is situated 70 miles west of the capital Helsinki, on Sunday, according to the report.

The vandalism may have taken place on Saturday. The synagogue was not vandalized with any hateful messages or icons.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö called the incident “very disturbing.”

Meanwhile, News Now Finland reported that police in the southern city of Tampere are looking into an incident at the city’s railway station involving a gathering of neo-Nazis who reportedly burned an Israeli flag at a rally.

Anti-Semitic assaults and vandalism are very rare in Finland, where a few hundred Jews reside.

An anti-Semitic incident was reported in Finland in 2015, when the posters of a Jewish MP were vandalized with swastikas in Helsinki.

According to a survey published in November, about one in four Europeans harbor pernicious and pervasive attitudes toward Jews.