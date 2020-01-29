Abbas to complain to UN about Trump peace plan

PA chairman to submit resolution to UN Security Council against 'Deal of the Century.'

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas will visit the UN in the next two weeks to address the Security Council and explain his rejection of the new US peace plan for the Middle East, the PA ambassador said Wednesday.

At that time a draft resolution will be submitted to the council, ambassador Riyad Mansour told reporters without specifying a date for the visit.

He said Abbas will take part in an Arab League meeting on Saturday and an African Union summit in February.

Abbas strongly opposed the plan upon its unveiling Tuesday, saying that he rejected it "a thousand times."

On Wednesday Abbas wrote a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warning that he would end all security cooperation with Israel if the Israeli government approved the peace plan.