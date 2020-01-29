Abbas threatens: We will cancel security cooperation

PA chairman warns Netanyahu PA will not tolerate Israeli acceptance of Trump's 'Deal of the Century,' will not feel bound by Oslo Accords.

Palestinian Authority chairman sent a sharp message to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announcing that the PA would end all security cooperation with Israel if the Israeli government approved the Trump Administration's 'Deal of the Century.'

A delegation of the PA leadership led by Minister Hussein A. Sheikh met with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and handed him a personal handwritten letter in Arabic written by Abbas to Netanyahu.

In his letter, Abbas made it clear that he considers the Trump plan a violation of the Oslo Accords, and therefore the PA no longer feels obligated to them and to the security coordination resulting from them.

Abbas stated that he was going to announce this at the Arab League debate this Saturday, adding that he would call for a nonviolent public protest against the plan.

Minister Kahlon tried to calm the delegation and warned of a security deterioration and a flare-up of tensions. He asked those present to show restraint until after the Israeli elections.