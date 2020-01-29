Yaffe Issachar: This is the moment I've waited a year for

Mother of Israeli woman pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin does not wish for anyone to go through what she went through.

Naama Issachar's mother, Yaffe, responded this evening to the pardon Russian President Vladimir Putin signed to release her daughter Wednesday.

"This is a moment I have been waiting for almost a year. I have been on a long journey that I do not wish anyone to go through. At the moment all I want is to hug my daughter Naama," Yaffe said.

Putin signed the pardon after a Russian parole commission recommended Issachar’s request be granted on Monday.

A day later, the governor of the Moscow Oblast, Andrey Yuryevich Vorobyov, signed off on Issachar’s pardon request, sending it to President Putin for final approval.