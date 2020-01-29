Yaffe Issachar: This is the moment I've waited a year for

Naama Issachar's mother, Yaffe, responded this evening to the pardon Russian President Vladimir Putin signed to release her daughter Wednesday.
"This is a moment I have been waiting for almost a year. I have been on a long journey that I do not wish anyone to go through. At the moment all I want is to hug my daughter Naama," Yaffe said.
Putin signed the pardon after a Russian parole commission recommended Issachar’s request be granted on Monday.
A day later, the governor of the Moscow Oblast, Andrey Yuryevich Vorobyov, signed off on Issachar’s pardon request, sending it to President Putin for final approval.
