Putin pardons Naama Issachar

Israeli woman held in Russian prison to return home with Prime Minsiter Netanyahu tomorrow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned Naama Issachar Wednesday, clearing the way for her to return to Israel.

Issachar was arrested last Arpil when she was found to be carrying 9.5 grams of cannabis at the Moscow Airport. She was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

She will fly back with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu when he departs from Russia tomorrow.

The Israeli government and Issachar's family have pressed for her release for months. On Sunday, she filed a formal request for a presidential pardon.

On Monday, a Russian parole commission recommended Issachar’s request be granted.

A day later, the governor of the Moscow Oblast, Andrey Yuryevich Vorobyov, signed off on Issachar’s pardon request, sending it to President Putin for final approval.