Pompeo: Confident that peace plan will continue no matter who wins Israel's election

Secretary of State notes Gantz's approval of Trump's peace plan, expresses confidence it will move forward regardless of who is elected PM.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Authority, in a special interview with Channel 12 News’ Yonit Levi, which will air in its entirety on Wednesday.

Addressing the upcoming elections in Israel, Pompeo said that the US plan will be implemented regardless of who is elected as Prime Minister.

“I was there yesterday when General [Benny] Gantz came to visit with President Trump. President Trump talked to him about the plan and General Gantz was excited about it, was on board with the plan and I am confident,” said Pompeo.

“This is a relationship between the United States and Israel. I’m very confident that the vision laid out today will continue no matter how the election proceeds on March 2 of this year,” he added.

"We put forward a proposal that tries to bring a path that will bring the Palestinians a state and security to the Israelis," continued Pompeo, "one that will bring peace and prosperity to all the people in the region. The Arab countries understand that times have changed - Bahrain, Oman, all their ambassadors were at the ceremony today."

"Our vision is based on the reality on the ground and on the hope that the Palestinians will choose hope," he stressed. "Israel has agreed to negotiate peace on the basis of this map. Trump's plan presents a series of understandings and guidelines for future negotiations.”