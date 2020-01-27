Benny Gantz 'will implement Deal of the Century after elections'

Blue and White leader: 'The President's peace plan is a significant and historic milestone, indeed.'

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz spoke after his meeting with President Donald Trump: "I just completed an important and exceptional meeting with the President of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump, a true and courageous friend of the State of Israel.

"We discussed matters of the utmost importance to Israel's future and security, the details of which I will not disclose for the time being.

"I thanked the President for his profound support of Israel's citizens and for his commitment to their security, particularly in responding to Iran and its terror proxies threatening our borders over the past few years, as well as his decision to recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights and move US Embassy to Jerusalem.

"I also addressed the issue of Hezbollah and the increased activity we are witnessing on Syria's and Lebanon's borders.

"The President's peace plan is a significant and historic milestone, indeed.

"Immediately after the elections, I will work toward implementing it from within a stable functioning Israeli government, in tandem with the other countries in our region.

"President Trump and I also discussed the importance of dialogue with the Palestinians, the neighboring countries and the king of Jordan.

"I spoke with the President on the captives and missing soldiers held by Hamas and stressed that any arrangement must ensure the long-awaited return.

"I would like to express, once again, my appreciation to President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence,

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Special Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, and Ambassador Friedman, for the reception, the important invitation to the White House and for their unwavering and honest commitment to the State of Israel."