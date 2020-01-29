Hamas: Israel is playing with fire

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas' political bureau and one of the group’s senior officials in Gaza, on Tuesday called on Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas to reach an agreement with the organization on a unified strategy for dealing with US administration’s “Deal of the Century”.

Speaking at a rally in Gaza, al-Hayya said that the Deal of the Century will not be implemented as long as blood is flowing through the veins of the Palestinians, the Mujahedeen are fighting and the insurgents are defending “Palestine”, Jerusalem and the refugees.

He emphasized that the Palestinians are united against the "occupation" as one gun and one revolution, and national unity would be the first nail in the coffin of the Deal of the Century.

He warned that Israel is playing with fire and that, the closer it comes to Jerusalem, to the right of return and to the Palestinian land the closer its end will come, emphasizing that Hamas will continue to adhere to the fight against the “occupation”.

The Hamas movement, said al-Hayya, stands with its hands, its guns and its people at the forefront of the Palestinian people in the campaign to thwart the Deal of the Century.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas stated earlier on Tuesday that the US peace plan would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

Abbas made the statement in Ramallah following a meeting of various factions, including Hamas.