What does the PA get under the 'Deal of the Century?'

The concessions Israel would have to make to the Palestinian Authority under the peace plan which was unveiled Tuesday by the Trump Administration have been revealed

Under the plan, Israel would apply sovereignty to all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria as well as the strategically important Jordan Valley. In addition, Jerusalem would remain the undivided capital of Israel within the security barrier.

However, Israel would be required to give up land within the pre-1967 borders in a land-swap to compensate for the land which would fall under Israel sovereignty, including several enclaves near the border with Egypt which would be connected to Gaza.. Those enclaves would serve as a high-tech industrial zone and a residential and agricultural zone.

Parts of Jerusalem which lie beyond the security barrier would become part of the capital of the Palestinian State.

The state of Palestine would also have access to the Israeli ports of Haifa and Ashdod.

In addition, Israel would not only freeze all Jewish construction in areas earmarked for the Palestinian state under for four years, but would also cease all demolitions of illegal Arab constructions in those parts of Area C of Judea and Samaria which the plan envisions as becoming part of the state of Palestine.