Knesset Member in service of terrorist organization

MK Neven Abu Rahmoun (Balad - Joint Arab List) is a participant in a campaign to raise funds for the Palestinian organization Agricultural Work Committees Association (UAWC) that belongs to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. This was reported by Yediot Ahronot quoting NGO Monitor.

The organization states that the UAWC has close ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a murderous terrorist organization that has killed hundreds of Israelis in terror attacks.

The newspaper reports that in the framework of the campaign in which MK Abu Rahmoun is participating, she appears in a three-and-a-half-minute video where she describes the "threat of Israeli control over Area C" in Judea and Samaria, the territories under Israeli security and civilian control according to the Oslo Accords. "Israel's trying to annex these territories as it did in Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, and the significance of such a move is a new Nakba," says MK Abu Rahmoun in the video, referencing the Arab appropriation of the Holocaust for their propaganda war on Israel.

Esti Dzyobov/TPS MK Neven Abu Rahmoun (rear, C)

The report stated the connection between the two organizations is proudly displayed on the Fatah website, and in a document of the American Agency for International Development the organization is presented as "the agricultural arm of the front". If this were not enough, six months ago the Canadian clearing company Pivotal Payments announced it was discontinuing clearing services for several terror-related organizations, including UAWC.

Knesset Member Abu Rahmoun responded: "This video isn't a fundraising video, but rather a video intended to raise awareness of the ongoing violation of the occupation policy, the rights of Palestinian landowners in Area C, and the danger of annexation by the Jewish Home Party and other right-wing forces.

"The Palestinian Farmers' Committees Association is a civil society organization that operates according to Palestinian law and supports tens of thousands of farmers in Area C. The accusation of its belonging to the Popular Front is a baseless accusation aimed at de-legitimizing the organization."