Report: Netanyahu to forgo Jordan Valley annexation - annex Maale Adumim instead

Prime Minister reportedly not planning to annex Jordan Valley at this time - will instead settle for smaller annexation of Maale Adumim.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is not planning to push for the annexation of the Jordan Valley in the near future, Galey Tzahal reported Monday, despite American support for such a move, and is instead planning on a smaller annexation.

According to the Galey Tzahal report, Prime Minister Netanyahu is planning to annex the city of Maale Adumim, the third largest Israeli town in Judea and Samaria, located just to the east of Jerusalem.

This annexation would come in place of plans to annex the Jordan Valley; a move which Netanyahu is reportedly holding off on for the time being due to staunch opposition to the move by the Jordanian government, and fears the annexation of the Jordan Valley could embolden radical forces within Jordan who could threaten the Jordanian government.

While some alleged details of the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan have been reported, there has been no confirmation of the claims which have appeared in the media.

Trump is expected to disclose the peace plan to Blue and White chief Benny Gantz Monday, and to Prime Minister Netanyahu Tuesday.