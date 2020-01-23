Report: What would Israel get, and give, under Trump peace plan?

Israel to apply sovereignty over 30% of Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem will not be divided according to reports on 'Deal of the Century.'

Details of the Trump Administration's long-awaited peace plan have begun to emerge as Israeli leaders head to Washington DC to discuss the plan, according to a report by Channel 13 News correspondent Amit Segal.

According to Segal, the plan, dubbed the 'Deal of the Century, would allow Israel to apply sovereignty to all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria immediately.

In addition, all but 15 Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria would be included in a territoriality continuous bloc which would come under Israeli sovereignty. The remaining 15 Israeli towns would also be placed under Israeli sovereignty, but as smaller enclaves outside of the larger bloc. In total, Israel would apply sovereignty to about 30% of all the land in Judea and Samaria.

In addition, Jerusalem would remain entirely under Israeli sovereignty.

Israel would be required to recognize a Palestinian Arab state on the remaining 70% of Judea and Samaria.

The Palestinian Authority would be required to accept four conditions to receive recognition as a state. The PA would have to recognize Israel as the Jewish State, recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel, Hamas must disarm, and Gaza must be demilitarized.

President Donald Trump dismissed the report, saying that "reports about details and timing of our closely-held peace plan are purely speculative."