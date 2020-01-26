Palestinian Authority threatens to quit Oslo Accords over Trump peace plan

Ahead of Trump's meetings with Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, Palestinian Authority threatens to leave Oslo Accords over peace plan.

Palestinian Authority senior officials threatened Sunday to withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo

Accords, which define relations between Israel and the autonomous Palestinian Authority, if US President Donald Trump announces his Middle East peace plan next week.

Chief Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erekat told AFP that the Palestinian Liberation Organization reserved the right "to withdraw from the interim agreement", the concrete part of the Oslo deal, if Trump unveils his plan.

The Trump initiative will turn Israel's "temporary occupation (of Palestinian territory) into a permanent occupation", Erekat claimed.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz departed for Washington on Sunday, ahead of planned meetings with President Donald Trump.

Trump is expected to disclose details of the much-anticipated plan, dubbed the "Deal of the Century", to the two leaders.