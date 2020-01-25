Magen David Adom offers assistance to Turkish Red Crescent rescue forces

Following the powerful earthquake that hit Alazig province in Turkey, Magen David Adom (MDA) Director-General Eli Bin released a letter to Dr. Kerem Kinik, President of the Turkish Red Crescent, on Saturday evening extending an offer of assistance to help the humanitarian initiative.

Over 1,000 people were injured and at least 22 died in the 6.9 magnitude earthquake which shook eastern Turkey, as well as Iran, Syria, and Lebanon.

In the letter, MDA expressed great appreciation for the the Turkish Red Crescent forces, and praised their work.



"We are anxiously tracking the developments," Bin wrote in his letter. "Our heart goes out to the Turkish people and to those who have lost loved ones. The Turkish Red Crescent is respected and highly experienced in responding to disaster."

"MDA leadership, its employees and volunteers are following with admiration after the effective response given by the forces. I am confident in the alliance that we have built and view this as an opportunity to offer assistance if necessary."

Commenting on his letter, Bin said: "This is a significant earthquake that requires a large-scale response and collaboration between a large number of organizations. I have a great appreciation for the Turkish Red Crescent and its leadership, which has already set up a control center in Ankara and a field kitchen capable of feeding 5,000 people daily. Additionally, 2,500 shelter tents were set up for families, blood has been secured to supply to hospitals, mental health teams are available for those in need, and more."

"I view this as an opportunity for collaboration and offer all assistance towards saving lives anywhere in the world - this is how MDA has operated in the past and will continue to do so."