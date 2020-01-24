Earthquake felt in Israel

Israelis reported feeling an earthquake in northern and central Israel at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening.

The earthquake may have been centered in Turkey, as reports from that country indicated that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake was felt in the Elazığ Province.

More details as they become available.

This past November, an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was felt in northern Israel, near the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 10 km northeast of Tiberias. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

In May of last year, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake was felt in central Israel, including Jerusalem. There were no injuries or damages.

