Report: Hezbollah base attacked in Iraq

Arab media report an unidentified aircraft attacked a military base of Hezbollah-affiliated militia in al-Qa'im, Iraq.

An unidentified aircraft attacked a military base of a Hezbollah-affiliated militia near the Syria-Iraq border on Thursday evening, Arab media reported.

The Saudi-based Al-Hadath TV channel reported that the attack took place at the militia headquarters in al-Qa'im.

It was also reported that there were several casualties and even fatalities.

The Hezbollah-affiliated militia denied that an attack took place in a conversation with Russia Today’s Arabic-language service.

In December, US F-15 fighter jets bombed five bases used by Kata'ib Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian Shiite group which straddles the boundary between Syria and Iraq, and is allied with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

The five targets struck included three in Iraq and two in Syria. 25 fighters were reported dead in the strikes, including four of the group’s leaders.

Two weeks ago, Arab media reported that Israeli planes attacked a weapons truck on the Iraq-Syria border.