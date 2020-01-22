Russian President to meet mother of Israeli woman sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for carrying cannabis at Moscow airport.

A Kremlin official said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Naama Issachar's mother tomorrow during his visit to Israel.

One of Putin's advisers has stated that Prime Minister Netanyahu will also attend the meeting between Putin and Yaffe Issachar.

According to political sources in Israel, Israel will make concessions to Russia in three areas in return for Issachar's release: Words, gestures, and property, Channel 12 News reported.

The assumption is that Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that in his official speeches, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will speak about the important role played by the Red Army and Russia in the war against the Nazis.

Regarding the properties, Putin is interested in strengthening is hold on Jerusalem. As part of the arrangement, three weeks ago Israel passed control over Alexander's Courtyard in Jerusalem's Old City to the Russians.

In addition, there is talk of handing over the prison in the "Russian Compound," which originally was under Russian control but was transferred to Israel in the 1960s. According to the Russians, this agreement was a "historic failure" and the country would like to repurchase the compound.

Russia is also expected to demand other gestures from Israel as well, such as easing restrictions for Russian tourists arriving in Israel, reduction of Israeli military activities in Syrian airspace, and possibly the release of prisoners, as was done in the agreement which brought Zachary Baumel's remains back to Israel.

Naama Issachar, an Israeli backpacker, was on her way home to Israel from India when she was found to be in possession of marijuana. In April 2019, Issachar was sentenced to a 7.5-year prison sentence in Russia.