Two prisoners to be released as gesture of goodwill

Criminal and security prisoner sentenced for espionage to be released as gesture following release of Zachary Baumel's body.

The Israel Prison Service announced on Thursday that, following a government decision and in coordination with the IDF, criminal prisoner Amal Abu Salah and security prisoner Sudki al-Makat will be released Thursday and Friday, before they have completed serving their prison terms.

Abu Salah, a resident of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, served seven years and eight months in prison for killing a Syrian civilian. He was supposed to be in prison until 2023.

Sudki al-Makat, also a resident of Majdal Shams, served 11 years in prison starting in 2015 for treason and espionage, support for terrorism and contact with a hostile organization. He was sentenced to prison until 2026 and that was his second sentence.

The Prime Minister's Office said that "the government approved the release of the two prisoners, as a political gesture and as a measure of goodwill, following the bringing of the body of the late Zachary Baumel from Syria to Israel."