Fatalities in IDF hit all-time low in 2019, with 27 deaths

27 fatalities in the IDF last year, the lowest number since the IDF's establishment in 1948.

The number of fatalities in the IDF fell to its lowest level ever in 2019, the army’s manpower division announced Wednesday morning, with 27 deaths recorded during the previous year.

The number of deaths among active service members last year marks a significant decrease from previous years, with 47 fatalities recorded in 2018, and 55 IDF fatalities in 2017.

Of the 27 IDF service members who died last year, two were declared dead last year as a result of terrorism or military operations. Only one, however, actually was killed in 2019: 19-year-old Gal Keidan, who was killed in a stabbing attack in Ariel last March.

The second combat fatality registered in 2019 was Zechariah Baumel, an American-born IDF soldier who is believed to have been killed in June 1982 during the battle of Sultan Yacoub in Lebanon, but whose death was not officially confirmed until his remains were returned to Israel in April, 2019.

In addition to Gal Keidan, one candidate for IDF enlistment, Dvir Sorek, was also murdered in 2019; killed in an attack in Gush Etzion.

Twelve of the IDF fatalities recorded in 2019 were suicides, including one lone soldier.

The other fatalities were killed in traffic-related accidents.

The IDF’s manpower directorate also noted that the number of soldiers seriously injured in 2019 was the lowest number in over a decade with 55 service members suffering serious injuries.