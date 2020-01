Netanyahu hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for breakfast at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.

נתניהו נפגש עם נשיא צרפת עמנואל מקרון

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Jerusalem Wednesday morning, hosting Macron for breakfast at the prime minister’s residence ahead of the 5th annual World Holocaust Forum in the capital.

Macron is slated to meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin Wednesday, along with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.