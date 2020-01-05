A French court ruled that Kobili Traoré was not criminally responsible for murdering Sarah Halimi due to smoking marijuana.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Paris against a French court's decision to refrain from prosecuting Kobili Traoré, who murdered his Jewish neighbor, Sarah Halimi, three years ago while shouting "Allahu Akbar."

The Paris Court of Appeal ruled last month that Kobili Traoré would not stand trial because he was not criminally responsible for his actions due to the fact that he smoked cannabis prior to the murder. The ruling determined that he will be sent to a drug rehabilitation institution.

The murderer claimed to have attacked Halimi because of a "demon who possessed him" and was unaware of his actions due to heavy cannabis use.

French MP Meyer Habib attacked the decision at the time: "I'm simply shocked. The judges declared that the murderer of Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible based on two professional opinions against one."

"Like many others, I ask today - who is really irresponsible? Today I am ashamed and sad. I feel that beyond the rhetoric, France has resigned itself in the fight against anti-Semitism."