PM Netanyahu to MK Gantz: 'Why wait for elections to apply sovereignty?'

PM Netanyahu urges MK Gantz to approve annexation of Jordan Valley, instead of waiting for after March elections.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday responded to Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz's claim that he will look into applying Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley.

"Why wait for after the elections, if you can apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley right now, and receive broad support in the Knesset?" Netanyahu asked.

"Benny Gantz, I am waiting for your response by this evening, unless [Joint Arab List Chairman MK] Ahmad Tibi vetoes the move."

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Gantz vowed to promote the application of Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley after the March 2nd election.

Last September, shortly before the elections to the 22nd Knesset, Netanyahu vowed to annex the Jordan Valley if reelected premier.

In April 2019, Gantz mocked Netanyahu for promising to annex the Jordan Valley, calling the move "irresponsible" and emphasizing his opposition to "unilateral moves."

Criticizing Netanyahu for waiting until an election to discuss the issue, Gantz added: "I think that releasing a strategic and historic decision in an election campaign bubble is not serious and [is] irresponsible."